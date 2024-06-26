Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.85.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $855.51 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $521.26 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

