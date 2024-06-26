Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 385,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

BIP opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

