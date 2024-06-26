Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

