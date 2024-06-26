Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

