Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.