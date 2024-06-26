Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $542,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 816,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

