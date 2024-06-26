Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.