Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $64,987,920 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $334.53 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $345.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average of $277.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

