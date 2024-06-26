Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $353,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after buying an additional 1,450,389 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

