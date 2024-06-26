Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $904.95 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $909.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $804.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

