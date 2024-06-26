Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVSC opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

