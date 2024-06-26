Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

