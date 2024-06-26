Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

