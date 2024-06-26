Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

