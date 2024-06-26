Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 117.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 154.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

