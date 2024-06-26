Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.