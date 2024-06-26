Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 599.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

