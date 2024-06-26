Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35,155.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 486,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,970,000 after purchasing an additional 485,503 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 131,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $547.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.