Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVDS opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

