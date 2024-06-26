Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 507.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,544,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

