Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

