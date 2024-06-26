Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 39,845 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $52,595.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,598,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,669,523.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Down 2.0 %

EXFY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

