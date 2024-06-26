Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

