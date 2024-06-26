Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.95. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 848 shares traded.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Read More
