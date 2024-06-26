Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.95. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 848 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

