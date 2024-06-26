Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 7.6%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 25,421,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 103,276,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.