Fawzi Irani Sells 131,095 Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65.

Shares of CET opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$216.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$0.98.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.50 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

