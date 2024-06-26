First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.11

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $86.02, with a volume of 89594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 597,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,659,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

