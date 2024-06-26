First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,109 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

