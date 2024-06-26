Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 1,918,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,012,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.29.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.