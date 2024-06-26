Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 1,918,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,012,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Price Performance

About Fission Uranium

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.29.

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.