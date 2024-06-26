Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 1,918,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,012,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.
FCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
