Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHCUF remained flat at $14.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

