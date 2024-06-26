Flower City Capital Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flower City Capital lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.2% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

