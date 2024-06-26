Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,014,000 after acquiring an additional 528,823 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.