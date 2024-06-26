Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.77. 110,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 506,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Funko Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $168,694.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $170,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $517,226. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Funko by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

