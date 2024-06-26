Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Up 10%

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,125 ($14.27) and last traded at GBX 1,103 ($13.99). Approximately 551,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 424,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,003 ($12.72).
FUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 1,310 ($16.62) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,037 ($13.15).
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
