FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,695,000.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.