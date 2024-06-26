FY2025 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Decreased by DA Davidson

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 47.88%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

