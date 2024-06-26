G999 (G999) Trading Down 3% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

