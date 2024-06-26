GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 121 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

