GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,156 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SEA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SEA by 782.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,470 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

NYSE:SE opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,483.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

