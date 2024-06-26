GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.