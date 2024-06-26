GAMMA Investing LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 420.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after buying an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in argenx by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $451.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.48. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.53.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

