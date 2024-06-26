GAMMA Investing LLC Has $41,000 Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,918 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 234,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,708,000 after buying an additional 603,294 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

SGH opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

