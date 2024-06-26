GAMMA Investing LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

