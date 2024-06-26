GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 115,009 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Innoviva by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 235,330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 7.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,045,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

