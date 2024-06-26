GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $246.63. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

