GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $864.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,291.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James J. Volk bought 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $52,139.32. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,291.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,650 shares of company stock worth $577,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

