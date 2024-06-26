GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

DRVN opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

