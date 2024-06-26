GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 2,008.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

