GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TDCX were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. TDCX Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies worldwide. The company offers digital customer experience solutions, such as after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, including travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education industries; and omnichannel CX solutions comprising end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices.

