GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.